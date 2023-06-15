Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Gap Up to $10.45

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.45, but opened at $10.72. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 560,739 shares trading hands.
ALDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.12.
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
