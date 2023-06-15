Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 3,785 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Alamar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $88,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 180.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sprinklr by 42.4% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,609 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at $18,277,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its stake in Sprinklr by 166.7% during the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $6,344,907.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $837,850.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,006,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,974,932.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $6,344,907.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,238,070 shares of company stock worth $16,455,388 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprinklr Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CXM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

CXM stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 155,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,264. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

