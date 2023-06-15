Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,502 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 3.0% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.58 and its 200 day moving average is $120.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

