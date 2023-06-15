Alamar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 42,070 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after acquiring an additional 179,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after acquiring an additional 122,899 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,039,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,804,000 after acquiring an additional 126,706 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,783,000 after buying an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.92 per share, with a total value of $923,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,012,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,148,293.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.91.

NSA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.12. 140,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,380. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

