Alamar Capital Management LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. Skyworks Solutions comprises approximately 1.7% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.20. The company had a trading volume of 327,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,981. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.72 and its 200 day moving average is $105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

