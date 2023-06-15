Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $642,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,478,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 587,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after buying an additional 33,551 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.56. 210,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.