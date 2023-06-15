Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $423,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,766,361 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.