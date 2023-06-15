AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Up 28.3% in May

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

Shares of AKTAF opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. AKITA Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.67.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

Further Reading

