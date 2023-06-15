Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.95

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $1.28. Akebia Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 1,657,800 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $211.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

Insider Transactions at Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 235.17% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 63,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $77,086.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 524,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,699.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 63,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $77,086.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 524,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,699.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 63,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $68,016.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 530,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,621.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,231 shares of company stock worth $261,587 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 49.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,916.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77,503 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

