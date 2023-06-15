AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.31

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 59500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

AirIQ Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28.

About AirIQ

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

