Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 2.9% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $42,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.17.

NYSE APD opened at $288.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.06 and its 200 day moving average is $292.66.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

