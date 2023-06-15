AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.67. 6,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 20,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

AgeX Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgeX Therapeutics

About AgeX Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGE. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in AgeX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes AGEX-VASC1, AGEX-BAT1, and AGEX-iTR1547. The company was founded by Michael D. West in 2017 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

