AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.67. 6,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 20,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61.
AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes AGEX-VASC1, AGEX-BAT1, and AGEX-iTR1547. The company was founded by Michael D. West in 2017 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.
