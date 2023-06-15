Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Affinity Bancshares Trading Down 2.6 %

Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Affinity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

In other Affinity Bancshares news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 7,088 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $102,705.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 771,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,181,701.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 7,088 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $102,705.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 771,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,181,701.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 38,383 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $556,553.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 761,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,044,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 49,609 shares of company stock valued at $717,416 in the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 420,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 62,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 36,286 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 15.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affinity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Georgia. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.