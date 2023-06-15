Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Shares Down 0.9%

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $146.66 and last traded at $146.66. Approximately 12 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.01.

Separately, Citigroup raised Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.13.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

