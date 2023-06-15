Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Update

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 134.8% from the May 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Adventus Mining Price Performance
Shares of Adventus Mining stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. Adventus Mining has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.51.
Adventus Mining Company Profile
