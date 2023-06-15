Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Update

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 134.8% from the May 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Adventus Mining Price Performance

Shares of Adventus Mining stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. Adventus Mining has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.51.

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

