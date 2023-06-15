Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $140.83

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $140.83 and last traded at $139.52, with a volume of 16366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Nomura started coverage on shares of Advantest in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Advantest Trading Down 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.92.
Advantest Company Profile
Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.
