Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Insider Tim A. Makowski Sells 3,000 Shares

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS stock opened at $109.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average is $88.76. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 596.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,170 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 720.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 59,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after buying an additional 54,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Stories

