ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Shares Up 0.2%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €19.56 ($21.03) and last traded at €19.56 ($21.03). 12,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.52 ($20.99).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($20.43) target price on ADVA Optical Networking in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.64.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

