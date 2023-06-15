Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Boosted by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $480.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,191. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.78 and a 200 day moving average of $362.93. The company has a market cap of $220.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $491.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.83.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

