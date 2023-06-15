Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,164.55

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,164.55 ($27.08) and traded as high as GBX 2,255.75 ($28.23). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 2,209 ($27.64), with a volume of 666,244 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Admiral Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.90) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.90) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.65) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,575 ($32.22) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,160 ($27.03) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,201.50 ($27.55).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,270.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,165.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,784.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Transactions at Admiral Group

Admiral Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 24,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,262 ($28.30), for a total value of £558,125.88 ($698,355.71). Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.