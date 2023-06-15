adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the May 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of adidas by 111.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 22.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.13.

adidas Price Performance

ADDYY stock opened at $94.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. adidas has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $95.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.29.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). adidas had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that adidas will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

adidas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2439 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.10%.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

