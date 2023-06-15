Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Short Interest Update

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the May 15th total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Addentax Group Trading Down 2.9 %

ATXG stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Addentax Group has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $656.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

Institutional Trading of Addentax Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATXG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Addentax Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Addentax Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Addentax Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addentax Group Company Profile

Addentax Group Corp. engages in international supply chain management consulting service, which focuses on the textile and garments industry. It operates through the following segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, Epidemic Prevention Supplies, and Property Management and Subleasing. The Garment Manufacturing segment is composed of sales made principally to wholesaler located in the People’s Republic of China.

