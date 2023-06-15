Adams Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,408 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

EMR stock opened at $86.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

