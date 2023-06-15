Adams Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,827,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after acquiring an additional 262,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2,639.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,136,000 after acquiring an additional 204,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $131.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.98%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.