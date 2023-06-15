Adams Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Adams Wealth Management lowered its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,388 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 0.5% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,996,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,532,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.