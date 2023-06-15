Adams Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) by 249.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Adams Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 84,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1,143.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 39,723 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 38,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 17,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $834,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $71.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $71.45.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

