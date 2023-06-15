Adams Wealth Management Increases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

