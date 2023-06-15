Adams Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.11.

Insider Activity

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $142.77 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $216.52. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.20.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.89%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,338 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.6 million units and approximately 176.1 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

