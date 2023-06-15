Adams Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,943,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of D stock opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average is $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.