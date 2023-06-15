Adams Wealth Management Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Adams Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,027 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,910,000 after acquiring an additional 175,871 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $436.97 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $439.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.