Adams Wealth Management Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Adams Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,027 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,910,000 after acquiring an additional 175,871 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period.
Shares of IVV stock opened at $436.97 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $439.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
