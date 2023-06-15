Adams Wealth Management Acquires 5,460 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,556 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

INTC opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.