Adalta Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Adalta Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $3.77 on Thursday, reaching $184.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845,746. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.34. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.75 and a 1 year high of $205.66.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,366,403.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,917.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,016.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,366,403.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 196,524 shares of company stock valued at $29,051,258 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.17.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.