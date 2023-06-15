Adalta Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Adalta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.49. 8,319,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,615,918. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $242.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

