Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.00. The company had a trading volume of 915,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of -236.86, a P/E/G ratio of 91.24 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.18.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.