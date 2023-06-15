ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Brian Hirsch Sells 25,702 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) Director Brian Hirsch sold 25,702 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $454,668.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,429,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Brian Hirsch sold 84,076 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,049.52.

ACV Auctions stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.60. 994,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.41. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $18.59.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ACVA. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

