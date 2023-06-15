Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ACRO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,765. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

Get Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 1,304.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 420,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 413,757 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $3,397,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $25,143,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $9,705,000. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.