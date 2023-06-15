Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) Senior Officer Acquires C$18,640.00 in Stock

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) Senior Officer Irene Eddy bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.66 per share, with a total value of C$18,640.00.
Accord Financial Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of TSE ACD opened at C$6.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$53.07 million, a PE ratio of 155.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.93. Accord Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of C$6.00 and a 52-week high of C$9.36.
Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.37 million for the quarter. Accord Financial had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.78%.
Accord Financial Announces Dividend
Accord Financial Company Profile
Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.
