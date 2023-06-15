Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) CFO Stephen H. Barnes Sells 2,576 Shares of Stock

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) CFO Stephen H. Barnes sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $35,574.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,930.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Accolade Price Performance

Shares of ACCD opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $17.00.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.44 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 126.58%. Accolade’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Accolade by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Accolade by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACCD. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Accolade from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accolade has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.74.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.