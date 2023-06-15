950 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Bought by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 343,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Sports

In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $79,661.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MSGS traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $177.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.18 and its 200 day moving average is $184.45. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $209.82.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.26 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

