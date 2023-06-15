92 Resources Reiterates “Reinstates” Rating for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reinstates” rating reissued by analysts at 92 Resources in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

VVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of Valvoline stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $36.72. 397,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,910. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 79.50% and a return on equity of 50.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Valvoline by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 262,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

