92 Resources Reaffirms Reiterates Rating for Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

92 Resources restated their reiterates rating on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.54.

NYSE:ALV traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,113. Autoliv has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.76 and a 200 day moving average of $86.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,146 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Autoliv by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 326,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 315,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after acquiring an additional 945,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,248,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares during the period. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

