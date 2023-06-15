8,708 Shares in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Bought by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLBL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 554.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 322,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 273,620 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 121,210 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 209.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 73,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000.

BATS:FLBL opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

