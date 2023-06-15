8,341 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Purchased by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AES by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,074,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,650,000 after buying an additional 251,879 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of AES by 1,663.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 110,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 104,462 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of AES by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,293,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,960,000 after buying an additional 26,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.91. 788,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,193. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

