810 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,149,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,740,000 after acquiring an additional 49,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,690,000 after buying an additional 61,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,507,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,556,000 after buying an additional 133,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after buying an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.70.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,868 shares of company stock worth $22,813,629. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $443.26. 95,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,436. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $468.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.23 and a 200-day moving average of $366.65.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

