803 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Purchased by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on D. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $52.46. 737,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,407,463. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

