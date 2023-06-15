7,970 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Acquired by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.00.

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,147. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.83 and a 200 day moving average of $215.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.68 and a 12-month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

