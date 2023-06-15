7,779 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Bought by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,050,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,542,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.74. 517,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,187. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

