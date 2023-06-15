7,219 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.91. 172,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.52 and its 200-day moving average is $190.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

