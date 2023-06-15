7,213 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.0% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.01 and a 200-day moving average of $115.39. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $128.05. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

