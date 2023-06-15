70,930 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 70,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,626,000. Casey’s General Stores accounts for about 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 70,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $254.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.30.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $220.32 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.